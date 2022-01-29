Did Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl catch up for the first time post their breakup?

A month ago, Sushmita Sen had announced her separation from boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The surprising announcement left fans divided on the internet. According to the latest reports in a news portal, the ex-couple met for the first time post their break-up.

A source close to Bollywood Life revealed that Sushmita and Rohman met for the first time after separating ways and they even travelled together in the same car from the actress' home where they were accompanied by a common friend. “Sush and Rohman spoke to each other for a good half hour below her building and later went to her place and waited there for a few hours. Though they are separated, Rohman shares a strong bond with Sushmita's daughters, Renee and Alisah, and both her daughters, too, are very close to him,” the source close to the development said adding that Rohman is almost like a father figure to them and Sushmita, too, has no qualms with this equation and is happy with the bond.

“Rohman is almost like a father figure to them and he'll always be there for them whenever they need him. Apparently, Sushmita, too, has no qualms with this equation and is happy with their bond. The attachment that Sushmita's girls have with Rohman and vice versa is intact and will never come to an end,” the source revealed.

Back in December 2020, Sushmita took to her Instagram handle and informed fans about her break up. Sharing a photo with him, the ‘Aarya’ actress wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga”

