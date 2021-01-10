Did Taapsee Pannu respond to Kangana Ranaut's jibe in her cryptic tweet on jealousy?

A fan of Kangana Ranaut had earlier alleged that Taapsee Pannu has copied the actress in a recent shoot. The former even called herself the most copied superstar after Big B as a response to the same.

and ’s indirect war of words is known to everyone. This began last year when the former used a term for the latter that led to a brawl of words among them on social media. Recently, the Thalaivi actress took to her official handle and shared the tweet of a fan who claimed that Taapsee copied her shoot and shared pictures of the same. This particular netizen also alleged that the actress copied Kangana for the 1000th time.

The Dhaakad actress responded to the same by stating that she is flattered by it and that she is the most mimicked superstar after Amitabh Bachchan. A little while back, Taapsee Pannu has shared a cryptic tweet that seems to be an indirect response to Kangana Ranaut’s recent statement against her. She writes, “A competent and self-confident person is incapable of jealousy in anything. Jealousy is invariably a symptom of neurotic security – Robert A. Heinlein.”

Check out her tweet below:

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut recently jetted off to Bhopal for starting with the shooting schedule of Dhaakad. The spy thriller has been backed by Razneesh Ghai and her first look from the same has been unveiled a long time ago. She also has two more projects in the timeline one of which is the biopic Thalaivi in which the actress plays the role of late Tamil Nadu CM J. Jayalalithaa. Kangana will also be seen in Tejas. Talking about Taapsee, the actress is currently gearing up for her next movie titled Rashmi Rocket.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut says she's flattered post fans claim Taapsee copied her shoot: I'm most mimicked after Big B

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Taapsee Pannu Twitter

Share your comment ×