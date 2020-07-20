Did Taapsee Pannu take a sly dig at Kangana Ranaut again for the latter's comments on her 'bills and EMIs'?

Taapsee Pannu has recently shared a tweet which seems to be an indirect reply to Kangana Ranaut over her latest statements on the Badla actress. Check it out.

’s latest interview with a news channel has created quite an uproar in the entertainment industry. She not only talked about late Sushant Singh Rajput’s case but various other issues related to nepotism. Kangana also took a dig at and Swara Bhaskar and called them B-grade actresses in the same interview. Taapsee then responded to this with a befitting reply on her Twitter handle and found support from Swara and Richa Chadha in this regard.

Recently in another exclusive interview, Kangana has spoken about the topic again and also talked about Taapsee, Swara, and Richa. The actress has said she understands they have bills to pay for their house and that everybody doesn’t want to live the kind of life she aspires. Kangana further adds that she understands where they are coming from and that there are a lot of pressures. Now, Taapsee Pannu seems to have taken a sly dig at the Manikarnika actress again.

Check out her recent tweet below:

Hi RichaChadha ReallySwara someone is really concerned about our bills n our EMIs. Such a kind compassionate industry. So much respect for our ‘B grade’ struggle. — taapsee pannu (taapsee) July 20, 2020

As can be seen, the Badla actress has tagged Swara Bhaskar and Richa Chadha in the same tweet while seeking their opinions in this matter. The debates on nepotism, ‘outsiders,’ and other issues in the industry sprang up after the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput for reasons that are now known to everyone. A few sections of people have also held the bigwigs of the film industry responsible for the actor’s death. Among them is Kangana Ranaut who has taken the name of a few individuals who she thinks should be summoned in Sushant’s case.

