Did Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma ever have sex on first date? Lust Stories 2 actors REVEAL

Lust Stories 2, the highly anticipated anthology film starring the new lovebirds in town, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia is slated to be released today. The much-awaited project, which is a sequel to the OTT blockbuster Lust Stories which was released in 2018, has been garnering attention with its excellent promos. Recently, the team of Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah and Vijay, along with their director Sujoy Ghosh sat down for a chat with News18 Showsha where they revealed lusty details about themselves.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma on having sex on first date

The talented actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who are part of the ensemble cast of Lust Stories 2, revealed intriguing details about their personal experiences. Director Sujoy Ghosh and the actors candidly responded to a series of questions, including whether they had ever engaged in sexual activity on a first date. When posed with the question, director Sujoy Ghosh humorously replied, "Not that lucky. I come from an average middle-class family; I have to fight for everything. Nothing comes easy for me." Tamannaah Bhatia revealed that she had never engaged in sexual activity on a first date. On the other hand, Vijay Varma, after pondering over the question, responded with a more affirmative answer, stating, "I must have..."

Take a look at Lust Stories 2 here:

Apart from the discussion on having sex on the first date, the team of Lust Stories 2 also addressed other 'first-date' experiences. Vijay and Tamannaah both had to go through bad first date experiences as they sat through boring first dates. Vijay added, "Clearly there was no lust involved."

About Lust Stories 2

Apart from Neena Gupta, Vijay Varma, and Tamannaah Bhatia, Lust Stories 2 also features Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome, and Kumud Misha. It is a sequel to the critically acclaimed Lust Stories, and aims to delve deeper into the complexities and nuances of human relationships and desires from a woman's perspective.

