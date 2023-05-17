Did Vijay Varma get tips from rumored GF Tamannah Bhatia before Cannes 2023 appearance? He savagely says THIS

Vijay Varma is undoubtedly one of the hottest and biggest next things in Bollywood. Be it his fashion game or his acting skills, everything is being praised by the fans. Well, the actor was on a promotional spree recently for his web show Dahaad which also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles. Vijay’s performance is being praised. He is currently representing India at the Cannes Film Festival and grabbing all the eyeballs. It is not hidden from anyone that there have been rumors about his affair with Tamannah Bhatia. So, in an interview with Film Companion straight from the French Riviera, the Darlings actor was asked about tips he got from his rumored girlfriend before coming to Cannes. Scroll down to read his reply.

Vijay Varma on tips he got from Tamannah Bhatia before coming to Cannes Film Festival

Tamannah Bhatia is one of the most well-known and popular actresses. She was present at the Cannes Film Festival last year and it was her second time at the festival. Indeed, she made heads turn with her fashion game. Well, this year at the global event, her rumored boyfriend Vijay Varma will be walking the red carpet. It is always nice when you get some tips beforehand from someone who has already been a part of this event. Hence, when Vijay was asked if he received any tips from his good friend Tamannah before coming to Cannes, the actor replied, “I was there before her! So I know my Cannes.” For the unversed, Vijay attended the Cannes Film Festival around 10 years back.

About Dahaad

Vijay Varma is currently basking in the success of his recently released web show Dahaad. The highly anticipated crime-mystery thriller series is created by renowned filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Dahaad, which is jointly helmed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, features a stellar star cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah, Manyuu Doshi, and others in pivotal roles. The 8-episode series is jointly produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.

