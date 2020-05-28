Did Tara Sutaria confess her love for Aadar Jain as she sang a romantic song holding his hands? Watch Video

Tara Sutaria, who is said to be dating Aadar Jain for a while now, won hearts with her singing skills as she sang a romantic number during Armaan Jain’s wedding.

Despite being just two films old, Tara Sutaria enjoys a massive fan following. The young starlet has impressed the audience with her gorgeous looks, flawless smile, style statements and of course her acting skills. However, apart from her professional life, Tara’s love life has also been the talk of the town lately. The Student of The Year 2 actress is said to be dating and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Aadar Jain for quite some time now and the two are going strong with their relationship. Although, the two haven’t made their relationship public their PDA on social media and frequent appearance together speaks volumes about their love affair.

In fact, the duo had set the stage on fire during Aadar’s brother Armaan Jain’s wedding and their chemistry won a million of hearts. While it was a treat to watch Aadar and Tara together, we have got our hands on another video from Armaan’s wedding functions and it will make your heart melt. In the video, Tara was seen singing Elvis Presley’s popular track Can’t Help Falling In Love With You. Dressed in a baby pink coloured lehenga, Tara was certainly a sight to behold. But what caught our eyes was that Tara was seen holding beau Aadar’s hand as she sang the romantic number. Looks like the couple has decided to through caution to the wind.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria’s video from Armaan Jain’s wedding:

Talking about the work front, Tara, who was last seen in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan, will now be seen in Milan Luthria’s upcoming directorial Tadap opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty who is making his big Bollywood debut with the movie.

Credits :Instagram

