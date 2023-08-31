Did The Archies star Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and others get along with each other? Zoya Akhtar reveals

Zoya Akhtar's highly anticipated film, The Archies, is getting closer to its release date. On Tuesday, the release date for The Archies was unveiled, featuring a cast including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot Saigal, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. This project marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor in the film industry. Recently, Zoya Akhtar revealed that similar to the friendly relationships on-screen, the actors of The Archies also have a close bond off-screen.

Zoya Akhtar talks about the bond shared between The Archies cast off-screen

During an interview with Vogue India, Zoya Akhtar saw Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan cheering excitedly for Yuvraj Menda as he posed for a picture. Noticing this, Zoya commented, “I hope it stays this way”. Speaking about their off-screen bond, she revealed that the cast of The Archies has always been supportive of each other and she hopes it to be the same always. “I hope they champion each other throughout the course of their respective careers because they’ve been so good—they’ve been good for each other and they’ve been good with each other,” she said.

About The Archies

The Archies which is supposed to stream on Netflix is written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre. The film features Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, and Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan takes on the role of Veronica, while Agastya and Khushi portray the characters of Archie Andrews and Betty Cooper. Additionally, the movie also includes Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, and Aditi (Dot).

The Archies is produced by Tiger Baby Films, Archie Comics, and Graphic India. The film will be available for streaming from December 7 on the popular streaming platform Netflix. The teaser for the film was released earlier this year and received positive feedback from the audience. Zoya Akhtar also recently directed the popular web series Made In Heaven season 2. Neeraj Ghywan, Nitya Mehra, and Alankrita Srivastava were also involved in directing some episodes.

