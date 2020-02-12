Did Tiger and Shraddha's Dus Bahane 2.0 from Baaghi 3 do justice to the original Dus Bahane song? COMMENT

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor sizzle and shimmy with their killer moves in Dus Bahane 2.0 from Baaghi 3. Which version did you like the best?

You might not remember the movie Dus which was released in the year 2005 but you might definitely remember the song Dus Bahane. For the uninitiated, Dus starring Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, , Zayed Khan, Dia Mirza and Esha Deol was directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Nitin Manmohan. The film revolves around the head of the ATC (Sanjay Dutt) and his team, as they embark on a mission to prevent a deadly terrorist attack orchestrated by an international terrorist and criminal, Jamwaal with only 7 days to do so.

Though the movie received a mixed response, the song Dus Bahane was a huge hit. Infact, as per reports, it was the most played song of the year 2005. The music was composed by the duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani. And today, the audiences witnessed the same song but with a little twist in Tiger Shroff and starrer Baaghi 3. The song titled as Dus Bahane 2.0 was released today and features Tiger and Shraddha in a glamourous avatar. While the lyrics are almost the same, Tiger and Shraddha have introduced us with a new hook step in this new version.

Talking about Baaghi 3, the movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh as the antagonist and Ankita Lokhande. Plus, a few days back, it was being reported that the makers recently have roped in Jackie Shroff as an integral part of Baaghi 3 and this will be for the first time that the father-son duo will be sharing the screen space together. Baaghi 3 has been directed by Ahmed Khan and it is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2020.

While Dus Bahane 2.0 has got mixed reactions from the viewers, we would like to know whether Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's Dus Bahane 2.0 from Baaghi 3 has done justice to the original Dus Bahane?

