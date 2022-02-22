Did Twitter play cupid for rumoured lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad?

Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured ladylove Saba Azad have been making headlines ever since the duo was spotted together in the city a few weeks back. Recently, a picture went viral on social media where Saba was seen hanging out with Hrithik and his family as she joined them for Sunday lunch. Hrithik’s uncle Rajesh Roshan had shared the picture on his Instagram space and Saba commented saying, “Bestest Sunday”. While the actors have neither confirmed nor denied the dating speculations yet, a report by a leading news portal claims that Hrithik and Saba met on Twitter. Yes, you read that right!

A source reportedly told Bombay Times that the actors have been dating each other for the past couple of months. “They have been dating for the past 2-3 months. While it was rumoured that the two met on an elite dating app, turns out that isn’t true. The two met on Twitter,” the source reportedly said.

If the report is to be believed, it all started when Hrithik liked and shared a video featuring Saba along with another known rapper on the micro-blogging site. Hrithik had addressed the tweet to the makers, whom he knew. Saba reportedly wrote back to Hrithik, thanking him for the gesture. The two actors then started talking in DMs, as per the report.

For the unversed, apart from being an actress, Saba is a musician and has a band as well. A few days back, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan had also shared a picture of Saba on her Instagram stories as she gave her a shoutout. Sussanne wrote, “What an amazing eve! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink (sic),” Sussanne captioned. Reacting to the post, Saba wrote, “Thanks my suzie so so happy you were there last night @suzkr (sic)” and posted on her Instagram stories.

Saba was seen in Rocket Boys. She has also worked in Feels Like Ishq, which was released on Netflix. She made her Bollywood debut with Dil Kabaddi in 2008. Hrithik will be next seen in Fighter co-starring Deepika Padukone in the lead role. He also has Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan.

