Did Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon just drop a glimpse of Bhediya while 'wolfing around' on sets? Find out

When Bollywood co-stars work together in a film for a while, some of them tend to befriend each other and forge a bond for life. Speaking of this, Bhediya co-stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, who have worked together before in Dilwale as well, seem to share a great rapport with each other. While they were shooting for Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh, Varun and Kriti used to drop glimpses from sets. But, now, as the shoot is over, fans were curious to see a glimpse of the horror-comedy. And, it looks like Kriti just granted their wish by sharing a video with Varun that seems like a glimpse of Bhediya.

But, wait. Did Kriti leak anything related to Bhediya? Well, the answer is no. But, she did give us a sneak peek into her and Varun's chemistry. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti shared a fun video with her Bhediya co-star Varun from the sets of an ad shoot. In the video, Kriti and Varun can be seen in an open car in a decked up avatar for the shoot. Kriti pans the camera to Varun and informs him that it is full moon night. Hearing this, Varun gets into full-blown Bhediya mood and leaves Kriti laughing. Sharing the video, Kriti wrote, "Just Wolfing around on an ad shoot!"

Have a look HERE

As soon as Kriti shared the video, fans were left curious about the upcoming horror comedy. Directed by Amar Kaushik, who won recognition with his film Stree, Bhediya happens to be a part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee and has been shot in Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Bhediya, Varun will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Kriti, on the other hand, will be seen in Adipurush, Bachchan Pandey, Shehzada and Ganapath.

