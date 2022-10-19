Did Varun Dhawan hint at Bhediya’s sequel at the trailer launch? Find out

All eyes are on Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon ever since their movie Bhediya has been announced. Today the trailer of the film has been launched and we bet fans cannot get enough of it. Varun can be seen in a never-seen-before avatar along with Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee. The entire team of Bhediya was present for the trailer launch today and interacted with the media. During the interaction, Varun hinted at a possible sequel to this film.

Bhediya to have a sequel?

Talking about Bhediya and his voice in the film, Varun Dhawan said, “Amar wanted my voice to sound different in transformation. I opted for animal flow, with an amazing trainer called Devrath. It is all Amar who took me to beat by beat as to what to do and what not to do.” Varun further added, “If the audience supports Bhediya, we have a future to create something very big and special.”

Varun Dhawan’s work front

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in Ekkis and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sanki. He is also doing the Russo Brothers' global series, Citadel for Amazon Prime with Raj and DK as the director.

Kriti Sanon’s work front

Kriti will be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. The trailer of the film has created a lot of hype and also got a lot of criticism. But fans are loving Kriti’s look in the film.

