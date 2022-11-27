Did Varun Dhawan just confirm Bhediya co-star Kriti Sanon's relationship with Prabhas?

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are currently on cloud nine. Their recently released film Bhediya has garnered a positive response from the audience and critics alike. The duo went all out with the promotions. Ahead of the release, Varun and Kriti were seen promoting their film on Karan Johar's show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Now, a video of them has surfaced on social media in which Varun is seen hinting at Kriti and Prabhas' romance.

Kriti is all set to be seen with Prabhas in Adipurush. The film is one of the most awaited films of 2023. Rumours are rife that the duo is dating each other. Their camaraderie and lovely bond at the trailer launch event added extra fuel to the rumours. Now, Varun's statement has got Prabhas and Kriti's fans quite excited. In the viral video, Karan is seen asking Varun why Kriti's name was not mentioned in the list. To this, he replies, "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam..." Kriti interrupts him but he further continues, "kisi ke dil me hai." Karan then enquires and asks Varun to reveal the name. He says, "Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath." It was quite evident that the person is Prabhas since Deepika is currently busy shooting for Project K. Soon after Varun made a revelation, Kriti was seen blushing. Have a look:

Fans were over the moon after this video was shared on social media. They were seen dropping heart emojis in the comments section.

Recently, Kriti stormed the Internet after she said in an interview that if she ever gets a chance she would marry Prabhas.

Adipurush release

The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in key roles. Earlier, the Om Raut starrer was slated to release in January 2023. But after the trailer received major backlash and it was trolled for the poor VFX, the makers announced the new release date. Now the film will release in June 2023.