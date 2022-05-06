Did Varun Dhawan just reveal the hook step of a Jug Jugg Jeeyo song on his live session with fans?

Varun Dhawan is one of the coolest actors of the new generation. The actor has already impressed his fans with his acting skills and screen presence in a lot of films. The actor is also super active on his Instagram where he shares his life updates, both professional and personal and also his stunning pictures. He also interacts heartily with his fans on his social media platforms. Today, he did a live session on Instagram with his fans and we think he just gave us a peak of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, his upcoming movie’s song and its hook step!

These days, Varun Dhawan is very excited and understandably so. After all, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is all set to release next month! Varun never leaves an opportunity to slip JJJ into the conversation, be it at an interview or when the paps spot him anywhere. In today’s live, Varun was all smiles and super sweet with the fans. At one point, he could be seen excitedly dancing to a catchy beat with a signature step and who knows - maybe this is one of Jug Jugg Jeeyo’s song’s hook step!

Take a look:

Talking about Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the actor will be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the Raj Mehta directorial. The first look from the film was released a few months ago. The movie is slated to release on 24th June this year. Apart from JJJ, Varun Dhawan also has films like Bhediya and Bawaal in the pipeline.

