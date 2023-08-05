Did Varun Dhawan step out with wife Natasha Dalal and mom Lali on a property hunt? Watch video

Varun Dhawan, the Bollywood crowd-puller is going through a great phase in both his acting career, as well as personal life. The actor is currently on a high with the excellent reviews he received for his performance in the recently released romantic drama, Bawaal. When it comes to his personal life, Varun Dhawan is happily married to his longtime partner Natasha Dalal. Recently, the much-loved couple was spotted in Mumbai city with the actor's mom Lali Dhawan, and the trio's video is now going viral.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha, and mom Lali on property hunting?

Recently, Varun Dhawan was spotted at a famous residential area of Mumbai city, along with his mother Lali Dhawan, and wife Natasha Dalal. If the reports are to be believed, the young couple stepped out with Mrs. Dhawan for property hunting. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that the Bhediyaa actor and his wife are planning to buy a new house very soon, and are currently busy choosing the best properties in the city for the same. The construction of the couple's dream home is expected to begin very soon.

The popular actor looked stylish in a casual white t-shirt, as he stepped out for property hunting. Varun completed his look with a pair of light blue cargo trousers, black sunglasses, and blue and white sneakers. Natasha looked pretty in a white top and pair of printed brown trousers. She covered her with a mask, and opted for a free hairdo. Lali Dhawan, on the other hand, was seen in a mint green co-ord set.

Check out Varun Dhawan's video with wife Natasha and mom Lali, below:

Varun's work front

As you may know, Varun Dhawan is now set to make his OTT debut with the spy thriller series Citadel. The shooting of the highly anticipated project, which stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead, was recently wrapped up. The Raj and DK directorial is currently in the final stages of its production. Varun is now set to team up with Jawan director Atlee, for an upcoming commercial entertainer. The project is expected to have an official launch soon.

