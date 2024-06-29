Did Vicky Kaushal ever get proposed by two girls at same time? Bad Newz actor says ‘ek ne bola aur fir…

Actor Vicky Kaushal is gearing up to captivate audiences with his upcoming comedy film "Bad Newz," in which he stars alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. During the trailer launch, Vicky was asked if he had ever received a proposal from two girls at the same time, and his heartwarming reaction is sure to leave an impression. Scroll down to read more!

Vicky Kaushal reacts to fan question about being proposed by two Girls at the same time

On June 28, 2024, during the trailer launch of Dharma Productions Bad Newz, Vicky Kaushal was asked if two or more girls have ever said "I love you" to him at the same time. To which Kaushal blushed and responded, 'Dekho itnaa accha naseeb hai mera, 2 ne nahi, lekin ek he ne bola hai aur fir...".

About Bad Newz

The trailer of Bad Newz promises a hilarious comedy. Triptii Dimri's character, pregnant with uncertain paternity, loves Vicky Kaushal but meets Ammy Virk, suspecting him as the father. Doctors suggest both could be due to a rare condition. The duo competes to prove paternity, with cameos by Katrina Kaif and Tiger Shroff offering comedic and emotional twists.

Bad Newz is all set to hit theaters on July 19, 2024. The movie also stars Neha Dhupia in a pivotal role.

Vicky Kaushal on the work front

Recently, Vicky Kaushal starred in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki led by Shah Rukh Khan. The movie also starred Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani. The film received acclaim from both audiences and critics, achieving box office success.

Upcoming for Vicky is Laxman Utekar's Chhaava, with filming recently completed. He has delighted fans by sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the set. Rashmika Mandanna will take on the female lead alongside Kaushal.

Furthermore, Kaushal is slated to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The movie is set to release on the occasion of Christmas 2025

