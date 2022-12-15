Did Vicky Kaushal find it hard to essay a comical role in Govinda Naam Mera? The actor responds

Those who know Vicky Kaushal very well, know about his past works which were usually a mix of drama and thriller films. However, it is for the first time that Vicky Kaushal has decided to take the plunge and act in a comical role.

Vicky Kaushal , who was last seen in the 2021 film Sardar Udham, is all set to entertain the audience by essaying a comical role in the upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera. The film is helmed by Shashank Khaitan and features Vicky alongside Kiara Advani and BHumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.

Did Vicky Kaushal find it hard to essay a comical role in Govinda Naam Mera?

In an interview with the Film Companion, Vicky talked about essaying a comical role for the first time on screen and said, “I did (find it hard to do a comedy film). Yes. Because it was for the first time for me. I felt like I was working on my first film.”

“Also, I sense that I was the most nervous with it. You see… when there is a big dramatic scene where you have to cry and all….you are not as nervous as compared to when there is a big funny scene. The pressure is more on a funny scene. You have to land on the joke. There is a pressure in a sense that you’ll either miss it completely or you’ll land on it,” he said.

Recalling his journey on the sets of Govinda Naam Mera, he said, “Also, what happens on the set is that you do a scene multiple times. And, nobody is reacting on set. So, you keep feeling that you are not funny. Nobody was laughing (on the set). So, it was very difficult for me to gauge whether it (the joke) is landing well."

Kaushal added that acting in a comical role “was new for him but also nerve-wracking on certain days.”