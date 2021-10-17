Did Vicky Kaushal just confirm his engagement with Katrina Kaif will take place 'soon enough'?

Vicky Kaushal is currently on cloud nine as he is being showered with praises for his terrific performance in Sardar Udham. The film released on 16 October and the actor has already lapped up praises from industry folks, fans and rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif. In a recent interview, Vicky was quizzed about his engagement rumours that took social media by storm a few weeks ago.

For the unversed, speculation was rife that Vicky and Katrina's Roka wsa set to take place soon. While the actor's brother Sunny Kaushal laughed off the rumours, looks like Vicky Kaushal has himself confirmed it now. While he did not deny the engagement rumours, the Sardar Udham actor pointed out that an engagement might be on the cards in the near future as he said "soon enough".

While speaking to ETimes, Vicky was asked, "News of your roka (engagement) created quite a furore online. What’s the status on that front? When are you getting engaged?"

Replying, Vicky said, "The news was circulated by your friends (laughs). I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come)." We don't know what this is, if not a confirmation of sorts that Vicky and Katrina are indeed looking at a future together.

The rumoured couple are shipped widely by their fans. In fact a few months ago, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had also confirmed on a chat show that Vicky and Katrina are indeed dating.

Over the weekend, Katrina also penned a heartwarming note for Vicky after watching Sardar Udham. Click the link below to read it.

