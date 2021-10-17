Did Vicky Kaushal just confirm his engagement with Katrina Kaif will take place 'soon enough'?

Vicky Kaushal is currently on cloud nine as he is being showered with praises for his terrific performance in Sardar Udham. The film released on 16 October and the actor has already lapped up praises from industry folks, fans and rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif. In a recent interview, Vicky was quizzed about his engagement rumours that took social media by storm a few weeks ago. 

For the unversed, speculation was rife that Vicky and Katrina's Roka wsa set to take place soon. While the actor's brother Sunny Kaushal laughed off the rumours, looks like Vicky Kaushal  has himself confirmed it now. While he did not deny the engagement rumours, the Sardar Udham actor pointed out that an engagement might be on the cards in the near future as he said "soon enough". 

While speaking to ETimes, Vicky was asked, "News of your roka (engagement) created quite a furore online. What’s the status on that front? When are you getting engaged?" 

Replying, Vicky said, "The news was circulated by your friends (laughs). I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come)." We don't know what this is, if not a confirmation of sorts that Vicky and Katrina are indeed looking at a future together. 

The rumoured couple are shipped widely by their fans. In fact a few months ago, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had also confirmed on a chat show that Vicky and Katrina are indeed dating. 

Over the weekend, Katrina also penned a heartwarming note for Vicky after watching Sardar Udham. Click the link below to read it. 

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif reviews rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal's act in Sardar Udham 

Credits: Etimes


Anonymous : Fake relationship. Whole world knows what was Katrina’s past profession.
REPLY 4 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Alia it’s okayyy. Ranbir has no option but to marry you- 10 years 20 years but it’ll happen don’t worry bachuuuu
REPLY 2 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Alia it’s ok - rk will not leave you he has no choice left :((((
REPLY 3 4 hours ago
Anonymous : waiting for this fake couple to put a pic on insta to make it offical
REPLY 3 4 hours ago
Anonymous : PR do marketing not p--ping
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Vicky's family will never accept Katrina. They belong to a traditional family.
REPLY 4 4 hours ago
Anonymous : This is a complete fake relationship. Girls like Katrina cannot be loyal.
REPLY 4 4 hours ago
Anonymous : I can bet you, vicky will never marry Katrina.
REPLY 3 4 hours ago
Anonymous : kat very happy getting to do one more PR relationship
REPLY 4 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Hanhhh.... trash of bin called Bollywood. They all just need attention...
REPLY 1 5 hours ago
Anonymous : I hope Vicky makes an honest woman of her, so she doesn’t end up doing another poor me interview in another magazine.
REPLY 2 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Lol jealous RALIA fans their faces acting to get married since 2 years. It’s ok you can move on
REPLY 4 6 hours ago
Anonymous : PR people need to reinvent themselves
REPLY 1 7 hours ago
Anonymous : well aalia must be crying now tht she is left with flop ranbir and katrina got rising star vicky k.
REPLY 4 7 hours ago
Anonymous : she will move on to her next co star after brahmastra relase and you will get one more insta confirmation of tat relationship . wait for it
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : no one cares. all fake
REPLY 2 8 hours ago
Anonymous : what a load of crap
REPLY 1 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Tacky promotion
REPLY 2 8 hours ago
Anonymous : It’s always good to marry a man who loves you , than fall head over heels for a man who never loved you Deepika and Katrina lucked out by getting out of the kapoor bandwagon
REPLY 9 8 hours ago

