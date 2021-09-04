Did Vidyut Jammwal just propose to Nandita Mahtani at the Taj Mahal? See pics

Vidyut Jammwal has been one of the heartthrobs of the nation who has won millions of hearts with his dapper looks, impressive acting prowess and mindboggling action sequences. Needless to say, Vidyut enjoys a massive female fan following across the world. But looks like the Commando star is set to break millions of hearts soon. As per a recent buzz, Vidyut has popped the question to his girlfriend Nandita Mahtani and the couple has exchanged the rings.

Interestingly, Vidyut had popped the question at the Taj Mahal which also happens to be the symbol of love. We have got hands on some exclusive pics of Vidyut and his ladylove Nandita’s visit to Taj Mahal in Agra. In the pics, the Khuda Haafiz star looked dapper in his all white outfit which was paired with a pair of white sneakers. On the other hand, Nandita looked stunning in her white top and floral print skirt. She had completed her look with white sneakers and a sling bag. The rumoured couple was seen posing together with hands in hands with Taj Mahal serving as the perfect backdrop for the lovebirds. However, it was Nandita’s ring that caught everyone’s attention. Although the rumoured couple is yet to make an announcement in this regard, it seems like Vidyut and Nandita have taken their relationship to the next level.

Take a look at Vidyut and Nandita’s pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, after winning hearts with his stint in Khuda Haafiz Chapter 1 with Shivaleeka Oberoi, Vidyut is currently busy working on the sequel of the movie which is titled as Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha.

