Did Vijay Varma just express his admiration for rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia on Instagram?

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are rumoured to be dating each other. Rumours about their relationship surfaced in January after the duo was allegedly spotted kissing each other at a New Year’s party in Goa. A video went viral on social media, and fans were convinced that they spotted Tamannaah and Vijay together. Today, Vijay Varma hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, during which a fan asked him if he likes ‘tamatar’, which happens to be the nickname that he addresses Tamannaah with. Find out how vijay replied!

Did Vijay Varma express his affection for rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia?

Today, during the question-answer session on Instagram, Vijay Varma’s fan asked him, “You like Tamatar?” In response, he wrote, “My fav,” along with tomato emojis. While Vijay did not directly name Tamannaah, he may have referred to her, as ‘tamatar’ is the nickname he has for Tamannaah.

A few weeks ago, as Vijay Varma and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dahaad became India’s first web series to premiere at the Berlinale, Tamannaah Bhatia congratulated the team of Dahaad. In his reply, Vijay Varma thanked Tamannaah, while addressing her with a cute nickname- ‘tamatar’. “Thanks Tamatar,” he wrote.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s rumoured relationship

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were also spotted attending Diljit Dosanjh’s concert together, in December 2022. Pinkvilla was the first to report that Tamannaah and Vijay will headline director Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in Lust Stories 2. A source close to the development informed us, “Tamannaah and Vijay’s first proper meeting was on the sets of their Sujoy Ghosh film. They hit it off from the word go, and deeply admire each other’s work. They are in a happy space. Meanwhile, Sujoy’s short in the anthology is an out-and-out thriller, which is amazingly combined with the theme of lust.”

