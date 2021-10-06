Did Vikram Bhatt secretly tie knot with Shwetambri Soni? Here’s what Mahesh Bhatt has to say

Vikram Bhatt has made its way to the headlines this morning after reports of his hush hush wedding surfaced. According to a report published in the Times of India, the filmmaker tied a knot with Shwetambari Soni in a secret and low key wedding. The report suggested that the couple was madly in love with each other and took the plunge in presence of loved ones. And while Vikram and Shwetambari are yet to make an official announcement regarding their wedding, Mahesh Bhatt has revealed that they had tied the knot last year.

Speaking about the same, Mahesh told TOI, “Vikram Bhatt got married last September during the peak of the lockdown. He called me and said, ‘Boss I am getting married and since there is a restriction on the number of people who can be invited for the marriage ceremony and also keeping your health concerns in mind in these Covid times, I will not burden you and ask you to come. But we are going to keep this under the wraps’. To which, I said, ‘Vikram you are like a cat, drinking milk with his eyes closed, thinking nobody is watching. This is the age of invasive media, be sure your marriage won’t stay hidden for long’”.

Well, looks like Vikram’s hush hush wedding is no more a secret now. Meanwhile, the filmmaker has showered birthday love on his lady today with a beautiful selfie. He wrote, “You turned me inside out, And you showed me what life was about. Only you, the only one that stole my heart away, I wanna do all I can just to show you. Make you understand Only you, the only one that stole my heart away. Happy birthday me love.”