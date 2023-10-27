Did Vir Das drop cryptic post defending Deepika Padukone over ‘casual dating’ comment on Koffee With Karan 8?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh appeared in the maiden episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan 8. In the episode, she talked about her casual dating. Now, comedian and actor Vir Das has shared a cryptic post on social media defending the actress about the same and slamming the men who are targeting her.

Vir Das shares cryptic post about Deepika Padukone

Today, on October 27, Vir Das took to his Instagram story to share a cryptic post about Deepika Padukone's comment on Koffee with Karan 8. He wrote: "Moment of silence for all the men who are upset that a female movie star way out of their league was casually dating for a while, and wasn't committed as their imaginary girlfriend is to them."

Check out his story!

In the episode, Deepika stated that she wanted to be single after coming out of "difficult relationships." She said that she was doing casual dating while seeing Ranveer Singh.

"And I had fun! And then he comes along, so I didn't commit, until (Ranveer) proposed to me. There was no 'commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other,” she said.

Several people, especially men, have been calling her out over these comments.

Deepika Padukone's work front

Deepika was last seen in Atlee's action thriller Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film turned out to be a massive commercial success. She is currently shooting for Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. Apart from that, she is also starring in the bilingual sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD. The film stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani and it will be released next year. Rohit Shetty's action cop film Singham Again is also in her lineup. Her character poster from the film was revealed recently and it was well received. She is also doing the Hindi adaptation of The Intern which will also star Amitabh Bachchan.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone loves, hates, and tolerates THIS about husband Ranveer Singh