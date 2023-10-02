Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma tied the knot in 2017 and embraced parenthood in 2021 with the entry of daughter Vamika into their lives. For a few days, reports claimed that the actress was on her way to welcome her second baby after Vamika. Now, a recent report claimed that Kohli flew to his home due to an emergency which allegedly sparked the second pregnancy rumors of Anushka.

Did Virat Kohli fly home due to emergency amid second pregnancy rumors of wife Anushka Sharma?

According to new reports, Anushka Sharma is expecting a second baby. Reportedly, Team India arrived at the Trivandrum Domestic Airport for its ODI World Cup warm-up fixture against the Netherlands sans Virat Kohli on Sunday, October 1. Kohli was reportedly absent from the squad as he took a detour from Guwahati.

Kohli reportedly took permission from the team management and left for Mumbai due to a personal emergency. According to Cricbuzz, a source from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated that Kohli is expected to join the team on Monday by confirming the development.

The change in the cricketer's schedule comes amid rumors of his wife and Indian actress Anushka's pregnancy. Various entertainment outlets in India have reported that the couple is expecting their second child. The parents of Vamika are reportedly currently waiting for an opportune moment to make an official announcement.

On the other hand, claiming the second pregnancy rumors, Hindustan Times quoted a source saying, "Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage.” The report further quoted another source mentioning, “They requested the paparazzi to not publish their pictures, with a promise to make an announcement soon.”

