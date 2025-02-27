Did You Know a village honored Irrfan Khan by renaming it as a tribute to the late actor? Here’s what it is called now

Irrfan Khan’s legacy lives on in the hearts of many, and a community in Maharashtra’s Nashik district has chosen a unique way to celebrate his impact. In Igatpuri, a locality has been rechristened Hero Chi Wadi, which translates to The Hero’s Neighborhood, as a heartfelt homage to the late actor.

A recent video shared by digital creator The Culture Gully on Instagram sheds light on a heartwarming tribute to Irrfan Khan. In Igatpuri tehsil, near the historic Trilangwadi Fort, a neighborhood previously known as Patryacha Wada has been renamed Hero Chi Wadi to honor the late actor.

The decision stems from the deep appreciation locals had for Khan, who owned a farmhouse in the area for nearly 15 years and left a lasting impact through his generosity as per the post's caption.

His contributions to the community went far beyond material aid. Over the years, the late actor had provided ambulance, donated computers and books, and ensured children had raincoats and sweaters during harsh weather. He even funded school structures, helping improve educational opportunities for local students.

More than just a benefactor, Irrfan immersed himself in the lives of the villagers, welcoming them into his home, sharing meals on the floor, playing the guitar with kids, and engaging in heartfelt conversations.

The content creator further shared that his kindness resonated deeply, with locals traveling 30 km to watch his films. Gorakh Bodke, a member of the Igatpuri Zilla Parishad, expressed the community’s sentiments, recalling how Khan was always there whenever they needed him. The renaming of the neighborhood serves as a lasting testament to his generosity and the profound bond he shared with the people of Igatpuri.

Irrfan Khan passed away in April 2020 after bravely battling a neuroendocrine tumor for two years. He is survived by his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, and their sons, Babil and Ayan. Though his absence is deeply felt, his extraordinary contributions to cinema live on through a treasure trove of acclaimed films and timeless performances.

