Did you know Aamir Khan addresses Mona Singh as 'mummy'? Laal Singh Chaddha co-star shares fun anecdotes

Mona Singh is recognized for her distinct screen presence and good acting skills. Starting off with television, she smoothly transitioned into films. In her filmography, she has collaborated with Aamir Khan on a couple of movies like 3 Idiots and most recently Laal Singh Chaddha. Though the film tanked at the box office, the actress revealed being called ‘Mummy’ by the Mr. Perfectionist after the film.

Actress Mona Singh played the role of Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress received rave reviews for her performance in the film. In a recent interview with Humans Of Bombay, Mona reflected on the evolved equation from 3 Idiots to Laal Singh Chaddha.

In response to this, the actress jokingly revealed, “He started calling me Mummy!” She went on to reveal, “Aamir sir is so sweet, he called me last year on Mother’s Day. He first sent me a voice note, and I couldn’t believe it at first. I was like, ‘Is he really doing that!’ and then he made a video call."

She continues sharing, "He was sitting with his mother, and he told me, ‘Mona main apni Ammi ke saath baitha hu, aur hum dono tumhari baatein kar rahe hai. (I am sitting with my mom and both of us are talking about you)”.

The actress recalled feeling ‘touched’ with the actor’s gesture. She stated that Aamir wished her on Mother's Day and went on to appreciate her ‘phenomenal job’ in the film. “Imagine this coming from him, he doesn’t have to. He made me feel so, so special. That’s the bond we share. I love him, I have immense respect for him,” remarked the actress.

Mona Singh on favorite scene from Laal Singh Chaddha

Talking about her cheered memories from the film sets of Laal Singh Chaddha, the actress divulged ironically being her dying scene. Hailing it as one of the most “satisfying and fulfilling moments”, the actress stated that after the scene everyone was mum including Lightmen, setting, camera assistants, assistant directors.

“We all watched the scene on the monitor, and after five minutes everybody was either crying, clapping or hugging. They were like, ‘Oh we have created magic, this is extraordinary.’ I felt so good, I will never forget that moment,” she added.

The film Laal Singh Chaddha was released last year and starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in pivotal roles.

