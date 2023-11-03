Did you know Aamir Khan continued filming Taare Zameen Par despite sickle piercing through his hand?

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, renowned as Mr. Perfectionist, is celebrated for his unwavering commitment to perfection in his work. Actress Girija Oak, who shared the screen with him in "Taare Zameen Par," described Aamir as 'hyper-aware' on set. She also recounted an incident where, despite a severe injury during filming, Aamir focused on the next scene rather than his own well-being.

Aamir Khan kept shooting Taare Zameen Par despite profuse hand bleeding

During a recent chat with Lallantop, Girija Oak reflected on the filming of the 2007 movie Taare Zameen Par. She revealed Aamir Khan's hyper-awareness on set. Aamir, who was also briefly directing the film, directed all her scenes. During a particular sequence in which they were chatting while planting a seed, a mishap occurred when the corner of a sickle pierced Aamir's hand, causing profuse bleeding.

Aamir remained remarkably unfazed by his injury, while those on set panicked upon seeing his bleeding hand. Someone attended to his wound and provided first aid, but Aamir's focus was unwavering as he continued to plan the next scene. He seemed unperturbed by the cut, but the rest of the crew was understandably concerned.

“After the dressing was done, he asked to resume the shoot. I was amazed how, despite being hurt badly, he was at the seventh level of awareness. He was running around and checking the monitor for camera angles, he was doing his lines, and he was directing also. So, that’s the person he is.”, Girija shared.

Girija observes that Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share a common fervor for their work

Girija, who made a recent appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, noted that she sees a common thread of passion for their work in both Aamir and Shah Rukh. While she acknowledges their differing temperaments, she believes their dedication to their craft is strikingly similar.

Aamir Khan's work front

Aamir Khan has recently announced his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. The film's premise revolves around a sports coach forming a deep connection with and training a group of specially-abled children, reminiscent of the storyline in Taare Zameen Par, which portrayed the transformative journey of a teacher and a specially-abled student.

