Did you know Aamir Khan didn’t let his daughter Ira watch Ghajini? Here's why

Aamir Khan’s Ghajini is one of his most loved films in Bollywood. Over the years, the film has attained a cult status for itself. Despite being a celebrated movie, the superstar didn’t let his daughter Ira Khan watch that movie. Read on to know the reason behind it.

Aamir Khan shares a beautiful bond with his daughter Ira Khan. However, the loving dad has also been peculiar about the kind of content his daughter consumes. In an old interview, Ira was asked if she watches all her father’s work and what she thinks of her father as an actor.

In her response, she was quick to reveal that she had watched all his movies. However, his father didn’t let her watch Ghajini. "Yeah, I watch most of his movies except for Ghajini. He didn’t let me watch," she said while speaking to Bollywood Hungama back in 2014.

Aamir sitting next to her points out, "Too violent," while asserting that it must be her mother who didn’t allow. However, Ira reminds him that it was him who didn’t allow and Aamir admits, "Yeah, sounds like me."

Further reflecting on her father’s work, Ira stated, "They’re fun. He is cool, and he shows off (laughs). He does all these cool things."

Notably, in an interview with The Asian Age in 2019, Ira disclosed that she wasn’t allowed to watch Ghajini because she was too young. She shared that after Lagaan, she watched all the movies of her father except Ghajini.

“I wasn’t allowed to watch his films because I was too young. After Lagaan, I watched all the films except Ghajini because dad said I would be too scared of him. I also missed Fanaa for the same reason,” she said.

Aamir Khan starrer Ghajini was released in 2008. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film starred Asin in the lead role along with Pradeep Singh Rawat, Jiah Khan, Sunil Grover among others in the pivotal roles.

The hard-core action entertainer narrated the story of a rich businessman, Sanjay Singhania. A series of events leads him to a situation where he suffers from a condition that prevents him from remembering anything beyond fifteen minutes. With notes tattooed on his body, he sets out to find his fiancée's killer.

