Did you know Aamir Khan has never charged his fees as an actor for 20 years? Here's why

Aamir Khan is not just one of the acclaimed actors of B-town. He is also a humble person, a simple and genuine person who values art more than money. Hence, the actor took money from producers only when his movies made big bucks. Making the revelation, Mr. Perfectionist said in an interview that he has never charged his fees as an actor for 20 years. Read on!

Aamir Khan was in a chat with ABP News wherein he shared how he makes money in the industry. The Ghajini actor stated that for the past two decades, he has stopped charging a fixed fee as an actor. Instead, he earns only if the film performs well at the box office.

Khan exclaimed, “Pichle 20-21 saal se main fee nahi leta film karne ki. Toh agar aapko film pasand aati hai toh main kamata hoon, aur agar nahi, toh main bhi nahi kamata (From past 20-21 years, I have stopped taking fee for doing a film as an actor. So, if the film is liked by the audience, only then I make money. If not, even I don’t earn.)”

Since he moved from being an actor to a producer, Aamir understands the economics of making films better now. Hence, he thinks that if the production is mounted at Rs 200 crore and the star charges a hefty fee, it’s impossible for the film to recover its cost if it flops.

In the same interview, the ace actor also stated that he uses the oldest method to make money in the industry. Hence, he has the freedom to experiment. Meanwhile, on the work front, the PK actor will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par which he is also co-producing. As a producer, his next project is Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj are discussing the possibility of collaborating on a superhero film. An insider told us that the one idea that has excited both of them is a superhero film and Lokesh is now looking to develop the same with his team of writers, before pitching the first draft to Aamir.

