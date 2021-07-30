Did you know Aamir Khan starrer Raja Hindustani could have been Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first film?

Actor is one star who believes in taking things as they come. Regarded as one of the most influential celebrities in Bollywood, Aishwarya’s career took a massive turn when she earned the Miss World title back in 1994. However, not many know that the actor’s film career had begun way before she joined the beauty pageant. We recently stumbled upon one of her previous Vogue interviews, wherein the Hum Dil De Chuke star revealed that she already had four film offers in her kitty before participating in the pageant.

When asked if she was working on films alongside preparing for the pageant, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, “Yes, that’s right. I’m often cited as the person who established the beauty pageant-to-films route, but that was not the case with me. I had at least four film offers before the pageants. In fact, I decided to participate in Miss India to step back from the film industry for a bit. If I hadn’t taken part in Miss India, Raja Hindustani (1996) would have been my first film”.

When Aishwarya turned down the offer, Karisma Kapoor was roped in to headline the female lead in the movie. Featuring , the plot of the movie chronicles the life of a small town cab driver who falls in love with a rich young woman. However, their marriage is tarnished by the evil plotting of the girl’s family.

Talking about her work front, Aishwarya on July 19, officially announced that her upcoming project, Ponniyin Selvan, will hit the silver screens next year. The upcoming historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel of the same name. Ponniyin Selvan marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s comeback in the film industry after almost four years.

