Did you know Aamir Khan thought that Rani Mukerji’s voice is ‘not suited’ for Ghulam? Details inside

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, who is well known for films like Bunty aur Babli, Mardaani, and recent-release Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, attended the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. At a press conference, Mukerji revealed that Aamir Khan thought her voice is ‘husky’ and won’t be suitable for Ghulam.

Rani Mukerji’s voice was dubbed in the film Ghulam

In the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Rani Mukerji revealed that while she was at the peak of her career, her voice was dubbed in the film Ghulam. This was because she was a newcomer and Ghulam was just her second film. The actress shared that Aamir Khan, Mukesh Bhatt, and Vikram Bhatt were not sure about her voice, and said, “They collectively took the decision to dub my voice because they thought that mainstream actresses should have a shrill voice. They did not believe that women need to have a voice like me, which is ‘sexy and very empowering.”

In fact, the Talaash actress also shared the way Aamir Khan had approached her. She said that the Dangal actor started the conversation by saying “We should do what is best for the film and we know that actresses like Sridevi ji’s voice has been dubbed for so many years and they are popular.”

The actress recalled how at the age of just 18 years, she could not understand what was happening, and because she was a newcomer, she could also not give her reviews. But the 45-year-old actress confessed that she was sad because according to her, the voice of a person is their true identity.

She went on to share how even after all these years, the actress feels a bit disconnected to Ghulam because of the fact that her voice isn’t in the film.

However, Rani Mukerji was grateful to director Karan Johar, she said.

In the press conference, the Black actress also extended her thanks to director Karan Johar. This is because Ghulam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai were being filmed at the same time, and while Ghulam had Mukerji’s dubbed voice, Johar said that he liked her voice and wanted her voice only in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

In fact, in an interview with Mid-Day, Rani Mukerji had shared how Aamir Khan apologised to her. She said, “I remember Aamir calling me after watching KKHH, saying, ‘Babes, I think we made a huge mistake by dubbing your voice. And your voice is really good.”

Advertisement

Undoubtedly, both the films, Ghulam directed by Mukesh Bhatt and Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai went to woo the audiences clinching Rani a coveted spot in Bollywood.