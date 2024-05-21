Did you know Aamir Khan was aloof to Manisha Koirala during Akele Hum Akele Tum? Here’s why

Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala have shared screen space in Mansoor Khan’s Akele Hum Akele Tum and Indra Kumar’s Mann. Even years after their release, both films are cherished by audiences for their beautiful storylines accompanied by eternal music and convincing chemistry.

Many of you might be surprised to know, that Aamir and Manisha who managed to win over the audiences with their crackling chemistry didn’t get along in their first meeting. Read on to know why.

When Aamir Khan revealed he never met Manisha Koirala before Akele Hum Akele Tum

In an old interview with Lehren, Aamir Khan once reflected on his first meeting with Manisha Koirala. He revealed how the duo never met socially and interacted before the shooting of their first outing, Akele Hum Akele Tum.

Later, when they reunited on the film sets, Mr. Perfectionist would remain reserved and aloof from the actress. Well, that was just to bring out the real tension on-screen for the film.

Here's why Aamir Khan remained aloof to Manisha Koirala

Khan further went on to mention how it was during their second film, Mann, that Manisha and he became friendly. The change in the actor’s cold behavior was also later pointed out by the Heeramandi actress, whom the actor explained to her by justifying it as a need of the film.

He recalled, “In fact, in the shooting of Mann, we got along really well, and we had a roaring time, and she told me that during AHAT, you were really reserved, you were not mixing with me, and it was strange working with you."

Khan added, "So then I told her, the reason I was keeping away was in the film the tension between us is required. If I got too pally with you then, maybe it wouldn’t show, but it’s just a psychological thing for myself. I liked the tension between me and her in AHAT.”

In conclusion, calling it a ‘pleasure’ working with her, Aamir lauded Manisha, referring to her as a ‘lovely person’ and ‘great to work with’ who understands the scene and moment.

