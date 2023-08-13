Did you know Abhishek Bachchan gave 17 retakes for Refugee? Actor recalls being afraid

Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Ghoomer. The film had its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on August 12 and received a huge round of applause and immense love from the audience. Amidst good vibes, Abhishek recalled being afraid director J.P. Dutta would hit him as he gave 17 retakes for his debut film Refugee in 2000. In a recent interview, the actor shared his story and how he feared people would call his father Amitabh Bachchan for the same.

Abhishek Bachchan recalls giving 17 retakes for debut film Refugee

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Abhishek Bachchan recalled how it felt to get his first dialogue scene from his 2000 debut Refugee. Abhishek said he was a "wreck" when director J.P. Dutta shot the scene, as he only got to learn one line due to a misunderstanding when in fact it was a three-page scene.

He said, "I remember OP Sahab came and said let me tell you the dialogues and I was like ya sure. It was a scene between me and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. I had to fill jerry cans with water, as I embark on a trip with them. He asks, ‘Mr, what is your name?’ and I had to say, ‘Name? Refugee.’ I thought I got this, I am the bomb, I know how to do this.’ In my foolish, immature arrogance, the moment he told me the dialogue ‘Name Refugee’, I switched off! So I didn’t even listen to the three pages of dialogues after that! I had no clue."

Abhishek said as the camera rolled, he delivered the line and realized there was no 'cut' by J.P. Dutta and continued filling the cans, only to realize the pause was getting longer and more awkward. The actor recalled that Dutta was also confused as to why he is not saying the additional lines, and gave him input that he should not pronounce 'refugee' with a Western accent. Abhishek thought he could do it easily.

When the shot started again, Abhishek stopped at the same line, but now Dutta intervened and asked, " 'What about the rest of the dialogue?' ” Abhishek said he asked him in shock, “What rest of the dialogue! That’s when I got to know there were three pages and oh my God, all hell broke lose!”

Abhishek further added, "All the actors were there, Reena Roy ji, Anupam Kher ji, who is also one of my acting coaches, he is sitting there and suddenly I started thinking all these guys would call my dad and say, ‘Amit ji, ye toh gaya kaam se, isko waapas bula lo.’ There were people whispering and all of that. I had to do 17 retakes and it was just chaos! I was sweating, panicking and JP sahab understood that this guy has lost the plot.”

Recalling how J.P. Dutta comforted him, Abhishek said that the director asked everyone to leave the set. The actor recalled the director saying to him,' "Don’t worry, learn your lines, even if takes two days, we will be here till we get it right.' "

Meanwhile, Ghoomer will be released on August 18, 2023. The film also includes Saiyami Kher in the main role and showcases a special appearance by Amitabh Bachchan.

