Did you know Abhishek Bachchan & John Abraham tried to work again 6 times since Dostana but were unsuccessful?

John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan are two of the most loved actors in our industry. Imagine witnessing the magic of these two powerhouses coming together on the silver screens. Well, you wouldn’t have to imagine it if you all must have seen Dostana and we feel that there would hardly be anyone who has missed out on this quirky rom-com. The film that introduced the idea of gay love in Bollywood still remains to be amongst the top favourites and it made John and Abhishek one of the most loved on-screen pairings.

Unfortunately, fans have not got a chance to witness the magic of their brotherhood on-screen again. Call it fate or sheer bad luck of fans that even though John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan were reportedly touted to come together in nearly 5 films together, nothing ever materialised making fans having to still dream of the day when this will happen. We bring to you a list of 5 such films that almost got the duo on board but only to leave fans disappointed later with the news of that film not happening.

Dostana 2

No one could imagine Dostana’s sequel without the presence of OG Dostana couple John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. Neither could filmmaker , hence in 2011 Karan Johar had tweeted, Karan tweeted, “Dostana 2 is definitely starting next year...Script is locked...Abhishek (Bachchan) and John (Abraham) are ready!!! The boys are back!! Tarun (director Tarun Mansukhani) is all set.…” This tweet sent a wave of happiness amongst the fans but there was no progress until in 2014, Tarun Mansukhani at an event said, "I would be directing a film but it is not 'Dostana 2'. I am not making 'Dostana 2' right now. But now it is an ego thing so I will make 'Dostana 2' some day.” In 2019, KJo put a rest to all the rumours and finally announced Dostana 2, but it was without John and Abhishek.

Hera Pheri 3

Who doesn’t know Hera Pheri? The rib-tickling comedy that will still manage to make you laugh was all set to reprise for its third instalment. In 2015, producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala had announced the third instalment of the sleeper hit, Hera Pheri, on the occasion of 60 years of completion of his father Shri A.A. Nadiadwala, and grandfather Late Shri A. K. Nadiadwala’s company in the Indian Film Industry. He further revealed that Paresh Rawal would reprise his role as the hilarious Baburao Apte and Suneil Shetty would return as Ghanshyam, they would be joined by an all-new star cast, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. In fact, in 2015, reportedly, producer Firoz Nadiadwala had begun shooting for Hera Pheri 3 but without its two lead actors, and Suniel Shetty. Instead, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan had stepped in along with Neha Sharma while the third lead, Paresh Rawal, was retained for part 3 as well. But according to reports in DNA, the film got shelved due to financial problems and yet again fans lost out on a chance to witness the magic of John and Abhishek.

Vettai Remake

Vettai is a 2012 Tamil action film directed by N Linguswamy. The original film starring Arya, R Madhavan, Sameera Reddy and Amala Paul was a huge hit. The Hindi version of the film had been making news for quite a long time. Earlier, gossip mills were abuzz that Linguswamy himself would direct the film and it would star in the lead. But in 2012, according to reports in NDTV, Abbas-Mustan came into the picture and he announced it with Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham playing the central roles. Later in 2013, Filmfare reported that Jr Bachchan stepped out of the film citing date issues and leaving all the fans craving for their union yet again.

Do Aur Do Paanch Remake

There was a time when reports were floating that producer Vashu Bhagnani wanted to make the remake of the classic 1980 film Do Aur Do Paanch starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor. We had learnt that Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham were considered for the remake. But, this time too luck was not in their favour and once again the dream collaboration could not happen.

Pagalpanti

In 2018, it was revealed that Anees Bazmee was going to collaborate with on a film Saade Sati with Anil Kapoor on board. But no such confirmation came and according to reports in Box Office India, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan were all set to collaborate again after Dostana for this one. But this time too things did not work out and in fact, DNA even reported that Abhishek was never offered this film.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake

Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham were set to reunite for the Hindi remake of Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in pivotal roles. While the Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti had come on board to wield the megaphone for this venture, the latest reports suggest that Junior Bachchan has taken an exit from the project. The film was supposed to go on floors in November but a few weeks back, Abhishek conveyed his reservations and left the project. The actor also reportedly said that he wishes to work with John on another project soon.

