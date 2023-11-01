Did you know Abhishek Bachchan proposed to birthday girl Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on a balcony in New York?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a global icon and beloved figure in the film industry, is celebrating her 50th birthday today. Her international acclaim and impact have brought pride to the nation on numerous occasions. Aishwarya, along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan, forms one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. They also share an adorable daughter named Aaradhya, who was born in 2011. As we celebrate the former Miss World’s special day, let's revisit the heartwarming moment when Abhishek shared the story of how he proposed to his lady love.

When Abhishek Bachchan talked about his proposal to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's love story culminated in a beautiful marriage in 2007. Following their wedding, the couple appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show, where Abhishek shared the endearing story of his proposal to Aishwarya.

During the interview, Abhishek revealed, “I was filming in New York for a movie, and I used to stand on my balcony of my hotel room and wish that one day… ‘wouldn't it be nice if I was together with her (Aishwarya), married?’” Taking a romantic turn, Abhishek took Aishwarya to that very same balcony and asked her to be his life partner, creating a cherished moment in their love story.

Adding a touch of cinema to their real-life romance, Abhishek shared that he proposed to Aishwarya with the same ring she adorned in the film Guru.

Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan doing ‘heavy lifting’ at home

In an interview with Humans of Bombay earlier this year, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's dedication to household responsibilities. He acknowledged that there were times when work consumed much of his time. Abhishek expressed his deep gratitude for Aishwarya’s efforts, highlighting her ability to handle the "heavy lifting" at home, and he remarked that he is eternally thankful for her contributions.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s work front

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II, a historical action drama directed by Mani Ratnam. The film was released in April. Abhishek, on the other hand, was last seen in R Balki's sports drama film Ghoomer.

ALSO READ: PICS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals hearts as she winks and blows kisses on ramp at Paris Fashion Week