Did you know about Anupam Kher's night behind bars in early Mumbai days? DEETS inside

Anupam Kher is one of the finest actors in Bollywood who has a versatile choice of films. From acing the comedy genre with films like Khosla Ka Ghosla to portraying an intense role in The Kashmir Files, Anupam has aced it and how! While he has never missed a chance to flaunt his brilliant acting skills on the big screen, Anupam Kher has now recalled how crossing a railway line led to him spending a night in the lockup.

Anupam Kher recalls how crossing the railway line landed him in jail

During an interaction with ETimes, Anupam Kher reminisced an incident from his initial days in Mumbai when he showed a Video Home System to people from the industry to get work. “So one fine day, I went to Bandra station to return the VHS because the person to whom I had given it had asked me to take it back. Therefore, in order to cut time, I crossed the local railway line, and there was a gentleman standing there who gave me his hand. I kindly held him and climbed up on the other side. But the man held my hand tightly,” recalled the actor.

He further recalled that the man was actually a “plain-clothed policeman” who was catching people on spotting them crossing the railway tracks. Anupam added that he was later taken to the police compartment where he found 50 people sitting with tied hands. “So I had spent a night in a lockup, and that is a fact, but it’s not documented anywhere,” the actor disclosed further.

Work front of Anupam Kher

The legendary actor is currently basking in the success of his latest venture The Freelancer which also starred actors Mohit Raina, Sushant Singh and Kashmira Pardeshi. Up next, Anupam Kher will be seen in Metro… In Dino, which will also feature Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi.

