Did you know THIS actor was the first choice for Dangal and not Aamir Khan?

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal will soon clock five years in December 2021. The story about Mahavir Singh Phogat and his two daughters Geeta and Babita touched the chord with many viewers and critics alike. Aamir Khan’s physical transformation and boxing skills had his millions of fans in awe of him. But, did you know that Aamir was not the first actor of choice to play Phogat’s role in the film? Manish Hariprasad, then creative head at UTV Motion Pictures and director Nitesh Tiwari had someone else in mind during the scripting stage of the film. Before we reveal the big name, would you like to take a wild guess?

According to a report in The Quint, Manish and Nitesh were eyeing Dangal as a small film during the writing stage. They knew that the film would require a method actor to get into Mahavir Singh’s shoes, who could showcase the transformation of decades - into from a fit wrestler to that of an aging man. And the actor they thought could pull it off best was none other than Irrfan Khan. Yes, you read that right! The Lunchbox actor Irrfan Khan was the first choice to play the lead in Dangal. However, reportedly, the script never reached him.

By the end of the scripting stage, Manish and Tiwari were confident enough to pitch the film to Aamir Khan. The duo secured a date for narration with Aamir Khan three days before the release of his big-budget film, Dhoom 3 in 2013. The narration reportedly lasted for hours, and by the end of it, Aamir said that he would love to do the film.

“Aamir gave us inputs on how he would transform himself. He said he would put on 25 kgs to look like the older Phogat and he would let his hair grow naturally to show the greying. The best thing was that Aamir did not even bat an eyelid when told that he would be playing a 50 - 55-year-old,” Manish recalls.

This was how Dangal landed into Aamir’s lap.

ALSO READ: Was Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan set to play actor’s younger version in Sardar Udham? Find Out