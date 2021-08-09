Did you know the actor who played Jaadoo in Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ has acted in over 250 films?

Koi Mil Gaya was one such film that made us believe in the existence of aliens. This film introduced Jaadoo in our lives, and it became a household name. This Hrithik Roshan and starrer clocked 18 years yesterday, and the actor took to his Instagram handle to wish Jaadoo on his 21st birthday. We are all well versed with the face of Jaadoo but do you know who the real face behind the alien is? Well, the actor who played Jaadoo in this Rakesh Roshan directorial is Indravadan Purohit.

Indravadan Purohit was the actor behind the mask of Jaadoo. He was a dwarf who appeared in a lot of Bollywood movies and TV shows like SAB TV’s favourite kid show Baal Veer where he played the role of Dooba Dooba 2. He has acted in over 250 films so far, in six languages. Unfortunately, Indravadan passed away on September 28, 2014.

Reportedly, there was a lot of debate in finalising the facial features of Jaadoo. Makers were confused if Jaadoo’s eyes should be more like an animal or as a human. But, after a lot of brainstorming sessions, Jaadoo came into existence. Jaadoo was indeed one of the cutest aliens, and fans instantly fell in love with it. The character was designed to have big brown eyes and was 3 feet in height.

Do you find Jaadoo cute in this Hrithik Roshan starrer? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Hrithik Roshan revisits 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' hook step with Farah Khan 21 years later; Katrina Kaif reacts