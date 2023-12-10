Did you know Agastya Nanda didn't want to act in The Archies for this reason? Zoya Akhtar REVEALS

Multiple new faces recently made their way into the Indian film industry with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. While some of them have worked in front of the camera before, others were completely new to the process. In an interview, the filmmaker revealed Agastya Nanda didn’t want to be a part of the teen musical film.

Zoya Akhtar was in a chat with The Free Press Journal, wherein she spoke about casting newcomers Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal and Yuvraj Menda. She also revealed that Agastya wasn’t keen on acting in The Archies.

Zoya said that she’s used to handling actors. Hence, there was no pressure to handle the star kids. “Everyone knew it’s an ensemble cast of seven characters. Every character has a beginning, middle, and end. They know what to accept. Agastya, Suhana, and others were all auditioned. We wanted the characters in the age group of 17 years. Agastya didn’t want to act. He is into business but we tested him and he came for an audition.”

The Archies director further divulged that since no one except Mihir worked in front of the camera professionally, it was easy to mold them. “Because these comic characters are iconic, fresh and new faces were ideal to be cast. If you take any star, they would come with baggage, so, we wanted fresh new actors so they look believable. Hence, we cast newcomers; their energy and excitement are contagious.”

Zoya Akhtar takes opinion on her work with dad Javed Akhtar

During the same chat, the filmmaker also spilled that she always shows her work to her father Javed Akhtar, right from the very first cut. “Whatever he feels, he will say it straight up on my face. My parents are the ones who give their opinion whatever they retain,” she said adding that her brother, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar too is ‘just fine’ with his comments.

After The Archies, she co-wrote and produced Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film which stars Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Rohan Gurbaxani in pivotal roles is scheduled to release on December 26 on OTT. Its trailer was dropped earlier today.

