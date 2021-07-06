Did you know Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan took four months to name their daughter ‘Aaradhya’?

Aishwarya Rai in an old interview shared how it took her and Abhishek four months to name their daughter. Find out below.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are among the most loved and powerful couples of Bollywood. The duo tied the knots in the year 2007. Their grand marriage ceremony was held at superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow ‘Pratiksha’ in Juhu. The couple was blessed with a little girl in November 2011. However, Aishwarya and Abhishek kept her away from the limelight for a few months after her birth. will turn 10 years old this year.

After some months of their daughter’s birth, the couple shared some pictures and revealed her name, but did you know that they took about four months to name her? Yes, you read it right. Aishwarya Rai in an interview with Vogue India revealed the actual reason. She said both Abhishek and her liked the name ‘Aaradhya’ which meant ‘one who is worthy of worship’. They left it open to their extended family. Further elaborating on it, in the interview in 2012, she said, “You know, when you have a baby, time flies. I wasn’t even aware that it had been four months. I never realised this as acutely as I did when I had Aaradhya- time is luxury. You can never have enough of it.”

Earlier this year, in a conversation with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Abhishek Bachchan told that Aishwarya has explained to Aaradhya about the legacy her family carries. Their daughter knows that her dada and dadi (grandparents) and her mother and father all are actors. “She knows that we're very privileged and that we enjoy the love and respect of so many millions, and that you have to learn to respect that and appreciate that and thank God for it. She's fine, she's very normal about these things,” said Abhishek. He also added that Aaradhya loves to watch their films and enjoy them.

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai began her career by winning the Miss World 1994 pageant and made her debut in 1997 with Iruvar, a Tamil movie. She appeared in movies including ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Taal’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and more remarkable films. The actress also appeared in Hollywood movies like ‘Bride & Prejudice’ and ‘Provoked’. Up next, Aishwarya will be reuniting with Mani Ratnam for ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. On the other hand, Abhishek will be seen along with Chitrangada Singh and Amar Upadhyay in Diya Annapurna Ghosh’s upcoming crime thriller ‘Bob Biswas’. The flick is a spin-off to the 2012 Vidya Balan starrer ‘Kahaani’.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan’s mantra for a happy marriage is a must know for every couple

Share your comment ×