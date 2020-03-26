Did you know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan felt she earned the title of an actress only after the success of Taal?

In a throwback interview post the release of Taal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed that it was only after the success of Akshaye Khanna, Anil Kapoor co-starrer Taal that she felt like an actress.

One of the most memorable films in ’s filmography is Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna co-starrer Taal. Directed by Subhash Ghai, Taal starred Aishwarya as Mansi, a naive yet ambitious girl who falls in love with a city guy and after families end up getting involved in a fight, their love story hits a roadblock. It was one of the biggest hits of 1999 and Aishwarya’s performance in the film was loved. Before Taal, Aishwarya had done two big films Aa Ab Laut Chalen and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

But, it was in Subhash Ghai’s Taal that she had taken up a role that she hadn’t done before and that managed to win her a lot of praise. As a throwback, we stumbled upon an interview of the former Miss World where she herself can be seen speaking about the success of her film Taal and how the praise that she got made her feel that she had finally earned the title of being an actress. In the same interview, Aishwarya is seen talking about her journey in Bollywood upto the release of Taal.

When asked about the success of Taal, Aishwarya is seen telling, “I do feel good about the fact that it's a hit, but i'm even happier and truly content about the fact that people do recognise the efforts and hard work put in. I have earned the title of being called an actress. I have had to wait my time. Miss India happened easy, Miss World happened easy but being called an actress took a bit of time and it feels good to have earned that. That is my true satisfaction. To have that reiterated with a beautiful film like Taal, I couldn’t have asked for a better time.”

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Throwback interview:

For Taal, Aishwarya was also nominated for the best actress Filmfare award. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in 2018’s Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. In 2019, she dubbed Disney’s Hindi version of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Post that, she also announced that she is doing a Tamil film with her guru, Mani Ratnam. The film is based on the novel Ponniyin Selvan. It is currently under process of being shot.

Credits :Lehren Retro

