Did you know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was first choice for Shah Rukh Khan’s Darr? Here’s what went wrong

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been costume designer Neeta Lulla’s muse for a long time. Their friendship goes way back and now Neeta has revealed how she first met Aishwarya when filmmaker Yash Chopra was considering her as the lead actress for his film Darr with Shah Rukh Khan. She also talked about how they chose Aishwarya’s wedding outfit.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, designer Neeta Lulla talked about meeting actress Aishwarya Rai in director Yash Chopra’s office where he wanted Neeta to do a look test of Aishwarya for his film Darr. Neeta said, "I met Aishwarya for the first time in late Yash ji's office, where he was contemplating casting her for Darr. I don't think many people know this. So we did a look test of sorts and he called me and said let's do a look test with her. When I saw her, Yash ji and I discussed and we said she's beautiful. But he said maybe it won't work out because she is going for the Miss World Pageant and she went away and that happened.”

For the unversed, the role of the lead actress in Darr eventually went to Juhi Chawla who starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol in the box office success.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai won the Miss World title in 1994, and then ultimately made her debut in the film industry. Her first film was Mani Ratnam's Iruvar and since then she has acted in many successful films like Guru, Mohabbatein, Jodhaa Akbar, Dhoom 2 and many more. She has also established herself as a global icon today.

Neeta Lulla recalls dressing Aishwarya Rai for her wedding

In the interview, designer Neeta Lulla recalled how she discussed Aishwarya’s wedding look with her on the sets of Jodhaa Akbar. Neeta said, “When we were discussing her wedding outfit, she was dressed in her Jodhaa wedding outfit. I remember her saying ‘I’m not dressing like this for my wedding. I want to dress in a kanjeevaram so you have to figure out what has to be done for that. Speak to my mother and you guys do your recce as to where you want to get it woven and what you want to do'."

She also revealed that Aishwarya wanted her outfit to show her cultural roots and dismissed the rumors that the saree cost Rs 75 lakh. Neeta added, “Because she’s a south Indian, she’s a Tulu, she wanted that culture too. Her cultural upbringing, her cultural values and everything to exude in her look and her style statement and that’s exactly what we did.”

Neeta Lulla is famed for dressing up Aishwarya in some iconic looks in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar, Jeans and others.

