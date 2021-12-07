Did you know Aishwarya Rai got Abhishek Bachchan a surprise from THIS international celeb while dating?

Abhishek Bachchan is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Bob Biswas. Fans and critics have been praising his acting skills ever since the movie has released. Even veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media to praise his son for his amazing performance in the film. Well, in a recent interview with Ranveer Allahbadia on his show The Ranveer Show, Jr Bachchan revealed about the one time when his gorgeous wife Aishwarya went out of her way to surprise him.

Talking about his favourite song, Abhishek Bachchan said that it is still Nelly’s Dilemma. This song released in 2002, also featured Kelly Rowland and was a massive hit on its release. Bob Biswas actor revealed that he is still in love with the song and is a fan of the American singer-rapper. Talking further about the song, AB said that it is Aish and his favourite song and also revealed, “You know what she did for me once? We were dating and she got me a present. She got Nelly to autograph his mic. It's on my table. It's awesome," he said on The Ranveer Show podcast.

Abhishek added that he has also sung with Nelly. “I did this track with my dear, dear friend Raghav, an Indian-Canadian singer. So Raghav approached me and said, ‘Hey I am doing this song, you got to do it. It’s called Until The Sun Comes Up. And oh, by the way, Nelly's on it.' I was like, ‘Let’s do this man! Come on it's Nelly'.”

In a recent chat with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Abhishek Bachchan revealed how Aishwarya lifted an emotional weight off his shoulder by taking responsibility of nurturing their daughter Aaradhya. Abhishek added that his wife has given him ‘permission’ to perform freely even when she had the right to ask him for sharing the responsibility of Aaradhya. During the interaction, Abhishek expressed his gratitude to all the countless mothers who do the same for their husbands.

