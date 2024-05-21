Did you know Aishwarya Rai’s climax saree that burned in Devdas was completed hours before shoot? Neeta Lulla REVEALS

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a master craftsman known for having a keen eye and giving full attention to detail. Be it taking multiple shots to perfect the scenes or making technicians work overnight to create a bespoke garment for his actors, he has done it all.

In an interview, celebrity designer Neeta Lulla recalled working at the last minute on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s saree that she wore in the climax scene of Devdas. Read on!

Did you know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s climax saree was made hours before the shoot?

Towards the end of Sanjay Leela Bhanali’s Devdas, Paro (played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) is seen running in a red and white saree. While that is an iconic scene, her saree is also a work of art. While talking about that outfit, Neeta Lulla told Wiping Out the Norm that she worked overnight to make the garment, which Bhansali changed at the last minute.

Sharing the memorable anecdote, Neeta shared that at around 9 '0' clock at night, Sanjay Leela Bhansali asked to see the next day's costume. Since everything was ready, the saree was presented to him.

“He looked at it and said, ‘Neeta, I know I told you it has to be a cotton saree, but u have just visualized her (Aishwarya) running down the stairs with her pallu burning. So, I need a silk saree for the flutter, and I need at least 15 meters long.’ He said I need two because if one burns, we have another.”

On hearing Sanjay’s requirement, she asked him if she could leave. The filmmaker then contacted Kirron Kher and others to ask if they had two identical puja sarees. “All this time, I kept asking him if I could leave. They soon realized nobody had it. By this time, it was 10:30 at night,” she shared, adding that SLB asked her if he could shoot the next day, and she said ‘yes’ and left.

Neeta Lulla quickly contacted a vendor whom she forced to open his shop at midnight. Luckily, he came at 12-12:30 to open the shop. Meanwhile, she called her embroidery team, who started stitching the borders and other detailing. She quickly got the fabric and started working on it.

“We finished the sarees at 6 in the morning, and I reached the set at 9:30 when the shooting began,” she concluded, adding that the filmmaker had given her a pat on the back.

