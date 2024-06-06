Did you know Ajay Devgn got ‘homesick’ on honeymoon? Kajol says ‘It was to test’

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s love story kickstarted when the celebs were co-starring in the 1995 film Gundaraj. While they were tagged as an “unlikely pair”, the couple got married, back in 1999. Today, the celebs enjoy a loving relationship with each other and have a lovely family with daughter Nysa and son Yug.

But did you know the couple had to cut short their honeymoon trip because Ajay got homesick? Read on to learn more!

Kajol revealed after 40 days of their two-month honeymoon, Ajay Devgn got homesick

In an old interview with Curly Tales, actress Kajol opened up about the two-month honeymoon that she had planned. Prior to their wedding, she asked Ajay Devgn if he would take her on that trip. A love-smitten Ajay agreed to it but when it finally arrived, he had to return home because he got sick.

In the fun chat, the Lust Stories 2 actress stated that the honeymoon was to test the Tanhaji actor. She divulged, “Do you really wanna get married to me? Tell me. If you really want to get married to me then you’ll give me that honeymoon. He was like ‘Ok baby’. But at the end of the honeymoon, he just got tired. He was so homesick by the end of it. After 40 days he was like ‘I am tired, I have fever.’ He got home SICK! So I was like, 'Ok, we can go back now.'"

Ajay Devgn didn’t want to meet Kajol after their first meeting

Yet another fun anecdote about their love story is that the Shaitaan actor wasn’t keen on meeting his now-wife Kajol after their first meeting. While talking to Pioneer, Ajay Devgn recalled, “I had met Kajol once before we started shooting for Hulchul. Honestly, I wasn’t very keen to meet her after that.”

He added, “When you meet her for the first time, she comes across as a loud, arrogant and a very talkative person. Moreover, we were very different from each other in terms of personality. But I guess what is meant to happen, happens.”

On the work front Ajay will be next seen in Singham Again, Raid 2 and De De Pyaar De 2.

