Did You Know Ajay Devgn was Vikramaditya Motwane’s first choice to play THIS role in Udaan?

Vikramaditya Motwane, who recently helmed Ananya Panday's CTRL, is one of the terrific filmmakers in Hindi cinema. The director started his journey in 2010 with his debut film, Udaan. The coming-of-age drama starred then-newcomer Rajat Barmecha in the lead role and celebrated actor Ronit Roy was cast as his father. Do you know that Ajay Devgn was the first choice for the father's role in Udaan? Director Motwane recently revealed it all.

During his new conversation with casting director Mukesh Chhabra for Mashable India, Vikramaditya Motwane revealed that he initially planned to cast Ajay Devgn for Bhairav Singh's role while writing the script of Udaan.

"Ek face jo tha mere dimaag mein that was Ajay Devgn's face. (I had his face in mind) Even today, I am like should I shouldn't I have gone to him…Main kabhi gaya hi nahin unke paas. Ek toh naa boldega. (I never approached him assuming he would say no). You never know," Motwane stated.

The CTRL director continued that he always believed that Udaan was the "boy's" film and that its poster was also about him and not his father. Motwane added that this is why he deliberately didn't opt to move in that direction.

Vikramaditya Motwane also elaborated on how producers suggested him to cast a star for the lead role in Udaan. Motwane shared that they loved the script, however, they wanted a star to shoulder it. The director mentioned Shahid Kapoor saying he didn't fit the role as the boy needed to look innocent and 17 years old.

In Udaan, Rajat Barmecha played the lead role of Rohan Singh, an aspiring poet, who gets expelled from school. Ronit Roy was cast as his strict father, Bhairav Singh. Ram Kapoor's character Jimmy Singh was his uncle who supported his dreams.

Apart from Udaan, Vikramaditya Motwane is known for directing movies like Lootera, Trapped, Bhavesh Joshi: Superhero, and AK vs AK. His latest film, CTRL was released earlier this month.

Before making his directorial debut with Udaan, Motwane assisted ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas.

