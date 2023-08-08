Did you know Akshay Kumar agreed to do Singh Is Kinng without reading the script? Anees Bazmee reveals

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer superhit comedy-drama, Singh Is Kingg, clocked 15 years on Tuesday. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Singh Is Kingg was released in the year 2009 on August 8. The movie which saw Akshay playing a role of an innocent and funny sardarji, Happy Singh, Singh Is Kingg is looked upon as one of the most successful comic movies delivered by the superstar. As the movie crossed the glorious 15-year milestone today, ace director Anees Bazmee got candid in his recent interview and spilled some interesting beans about the movie and also revealed how Khiladi Kumar agreed to star in Singh Is Kingg, without even reading the script!

How Akshay Kumar said yes to Singh Is Kingg

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, recalling the moment when he went to Kumar with a rough concept about the film in his mind and how the star said yes to the project without thinking twice, Bazmee said, “I remember Akshay was shooting for a film in a different country. So I called him, shared the idea and within five minutes, he was on board. After that, Akshay got so busy with other projects that we could never narrate the whole script to him.”

Speaking about how Akshay’s sikh character with a turban came into being in the movie, the director quipped, “That decision was made much later because I wanted to present Akshay in a fresh and unique avatar... to showcase something that he had not previously done.”

The making of Akshay Kumar’s character, Happy Singh

Sharing an interesting insight about how Akki’s look as Happy Singh, Anees further added, “I randomly landed on the set where Akshay was shooting for some other project. I took a turban and asked him to wear it. When I saw him, I was sure that this is how I want to carve this character called Happy Singh.”

Talking about how things eventually fell in place, he added, “Maybe because he had never played a sardar before. Slowly and steadily, the entire script was tweaked keeping the Sikh community in mind. We decided to cast other actors who would fit the part and look convincing as Sikhs. We even shot in Punjab, surrounded by sardars, who showed so much excitement when told that the film was named Singh is Kinng.”

Recalling how local actors from Punjab expressed the desire to be a part of the film, the 60-year-old director said, “They were so excited to act in the film, so we created roles for them. Humne kaafi aise scene introduce kare aur usme unse act karwaya, (We introduced many scenes for them and made them act)”.

About Singh Is Kingg

Directed by Anees Bazmee and headlined by Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, Singh Is Kingg also starred Sonu Sood, Kirron Kher, late actor Om Puri, Neha Dhupia, Javed Jaffri, and Sudhanshu. The movie received mixed reviews from critics, however, it was declared a super hit at the box office.

