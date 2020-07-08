Did you know Akshay Kumar gifted a paperweight to Twinkle Khanna on her birthday?

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Laxmmi Bomb co-starring Kiara Advani and the film will witness a digital release on Independence Day 2020.

and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most loved couples of B-town and from their airport photos to social media loved-up posts, we totally love this couple. Now during ’s chat show- Koffee With Karan, when and Twinkle Khanna had made an appearance together on the show, Akshay Kumar had an interesting revelation as he said that Twinkle Khanna had demanded a diamond ring from him since he once gifted her a paperweight to her on her birthday. That’s right!

During the chat show, Twinkle was seen wearing a huge diamond ring and when Karan asked her the story behind the ring, Twinkle revealed that she made hubby and actor Akshay Kumar buy her the ring to make up for getting her a paperweight for one of her birthdays. Twinkle said, “When we were first dating, on my birthday, he got me a crystal paperweight. A paperweight! I don’t know what he thought, that I would be very impressed with this paperweight,” adding, “He gave me a paperweight, so I told him that day, ‘One day, I will make sure you buy me a diamond as big as this bloody paperweight!’ So I made sure.”

Later, Akshay revealed that he had forgotten her birthday and then when he realised it was her birthday, there was no time to go and buy and so, there was a Paperweight lying in his house, and so, he quickly wrapped it up. On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and his next film- Laxmmi Bomb starring Kiara Advani will witness a digital release on Independence Day 2020.

Check out the poster of Akshay Kumar's film Laxmmi Bomb here:

Credits :Instagram

