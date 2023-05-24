Did you know? Ali Abbas Zafar initially wanted to do a sports film with Shahid Kapoor before Bloody Daddy

Shahid Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy’s trailer was released today and we bet fans have loved every bit of it. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial also stars Diana Penty in a pivotal role. The entire star cast of the film was present at the trailer launch and they spoke their hearts out about the film and its shooting process. Ali even went on to reveal that Shahid did 99% of the action scenes on his own. But did you know? The director first approached the Jab We Met star for a sports film. Scroll down to know more.

Ali Abbas Zafar approached Shahid Kapoor for a sports film

Talking about working on action films, Ali Abbas Zafar revealed why his combo with Salman Khan is always a hit. He said, “Even when I made action films with Mr. Salman Khan, I always brought the character first and then the actor. That’s why our combo has always been said to be a good one.” Further talking about working with Shahid Kapoor, Ali said that he wanted to work with the actor post-Kabir Singh. He added that he had a sports film for Shahid but things did not materialise. Further talking about Bloody Daddy, Ali said, “Then we decided on making this one, which is based on a French film. Shahid is an actor star, which is a great combination. Haider, Jab We Met, Kabir Singh, he is great. His acting penetrates more than the stardom. His character lives on. Everything was designed keeping the character in mind. A new age star is doing action in a new way. Over here, it’s not just the villain who gets beaten up. Even the hero is beaten up.”

Meanwhile, Bloody Daddy will be released on 9th June on Jio Cinema. Apart from Bloody Daddy, Shahid has an untitled film with Kriti Sanon. Reportedly, he is in talks with Anees Bazmee for a comedy film. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Shahid and Pooja Hegde would be seen in Rosshan Andrrews’ next thriller titled Koi Shaq.

