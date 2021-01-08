Did you know Ali Abbas Zafar's wife Alicia shook a leg with Disha Patani in a song from Bharat?

Ali Abbas Zafar announced his marriage to Alicia a few days back. Not only that but he also introduced the French model to social media.

Ali Abbas Zafar left everyone stunned after having announced his marriage to French model Alicia a few days ago. After having initially teased the fans with the announcement, the renowned filmmaker finally introduced his wife to social media a few days back. While talking about his secret wedding to ETimes, he talks about how his parents wanted to get him married as they were getting old and has also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier. The marriage was actually supposed to happen in 2022.

Ali, who has directed many hit films like Bharat, Sultan, Gunday, and others also revealed that he fell in love with Alicia on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). He further adds how he kept pursuing her for marriage since then until she responded in the affirmative. One of the biggest revelations made by the filmmaker during his recent interview is that Alicia was a part of the starrer Bharat that was also directed by him.

Ali Abbas Zafar admits to the fact that his wife danced with in one of the songs from the movie. As we all know, the filmmaker’s wedding was a secret affair, he states while talking to ETimes that he is planning to throw a reception party for the industry. When asked if Alicia wanted to pursue acting, Ali replies in the negative but not before adding that she is fully equipped to be a director. Earlier, when he announced his wedding on social media, numerous celebs like Disha Patani, , Jonas, and others congratulated them.

Times of India

