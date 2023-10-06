Did you know Ali Fazal was asked not to be part of Mirzapur? Actor reveals why

Ali Fazal is an actor who likes to work in silence and let his craft make the noise. He’s counted among those contemporary actors who can camouflage effortlessly into any role. Not just in Bollywood movies, he has also worked in some Hollywood films like Furious 7 and Death On The Nile. His impressive filmography also includes a Chinese movie titled Xuanzang. However, Ali is still known by many as Guddu Pandit from the popular Indian TV series Mirzapur. But did you know that he was asked not to be a part of the show?

Ali Fazal reveals he was asked not to be a part of Mirzapur

The 3 Idiots actor was recently a part of the Mumbai conclave organized by India Today. During his conversation with the host, the actor revealed that some directors suggested him against doing the TV series, Mirzapur. He said, “At the time when I was offered, there weren’t many shows happening. But I have had the fortune of doing my work on the other side of the world. Mujhe waha dikh gaya tha (I saw it coming). I saw the model working. I know a lot of known directors who asked me not to be a part of this (Mirzapur). Ki yeh kya kar rahe ho? Ye to aayega 5-6 saal mein (What are you doing, this will happen in 5-6 years).”

Elaborating on it, the actor divulged, “The OTT model had been done in the West. So yeah, it is definitely a disruptor. We love our theatres, and I always do a film that is going to be out there. That is there in every actor.”

Ali Fazal on Indian filmmakers making spy movies

Very recently, Ali was a part of the Hollywood movie Kandahar starring Gerard Butler. In reference to the action movie, he was asked if he thinks Indian filmmakers are as effective in their storytelling abilities as foreign filmmakers even in the spy genre. Responding to this question, the Fukrey actor said, “Yes. I don’t want to toot my own horn, but this is at par with any other film. And even in the West, we have seen very few spy or spy films or shows.”

Currently, his spy thriller film Khufiya, produced and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, is streaming on Netflix.

