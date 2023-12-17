Did you know Ali Fazal's musician friends 'abused' him for years for playing guitar in Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots?

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal has shared that he didn't know how to play the guitar when he was cast in Rajkumar Hirani's blockbuster film 3 Idiots. In the movie, Ali portrayed the character of Joy Lobo, an engineering student, alongside lead actors Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R Madhavan.

Ali Fazal opnes up on playing guitar in 3 idiots

Ali mentioned that he mastered all the chords of the song "Give Me Some Sunshine" song before the shoot, but director Rajkumar Hirani instructed him not to glance at the guitar while playing, presenting a challenging situation. Ali also reminisced about the guidance provided by Aamir Khan.

Ali mentioned that Rajkumar Hirani watched his play at Mumbai's Prithvi Theatre and subsequently contacted him for the film. He mentioned that he wasn't aware who all actors were involved in the project. He added, “I just remember getting a call. I remember going in for the audition wearing this one t-shirt, which I probably used to wear like 4 days a week and getting cast and being told, ‘Woh, tum shirt wahi le aana beta, hume wohi shirt chaiye. (We want the same shirt in which you auditioned)’.”

Ali mentioned that he began learning the guitar, mastering every chord. However, his musician friends teased him afterward because, on the set, he played it flawlessly. Yet, Raju sir intervened and instructed him not to look at the guitar. Aamir Khan also advised him to play common chords. He said, “I started learning guitar. I learned each and every chord, and then all my musician friends abused me for years after that because on set I was playing it beautifully. It’s perfect like ‘Give me some sunshine.’ But, suddenly Raju sir comes in and he says ‘Don’t look at the guitar.’ Then Aamir Khan comes and says ‘play common chords.’”

Advertisement

Therefore, he played the guitar by strumming without paying attention to the correct chords.

Ali Fazal recalls playing Rubik’s cube with Aamir Khan during 3 Idiots

Ali Fazal rose to prominence with his portrayal of Joy Lobo in the film 3 Idiots. Despite having a brief role, his performance paved the way for numerous opportunities. During an earlier chat with Jist, Ali Fazal reflected on the shooting experience of 3 Idiots and noted Aamir Khan's keen interest in learning. He also remembered that Aamir had someone accompanying him to carry the actor's Rubik's Cube.

Ali Fazal recalled that Aamir Khan was highly interested in solving the Rubik's Cube during that time and had someone assisting him by carrying the puzzle. Speaking about the same, he said, “Ek aadmi tha sirf unka Rubik’s cube le khada hua tha (One person was just standing there with his Rubik’s Cube).”

Ali Fazal remembered the day when he and Aamir Khan had a friendly competition in solving the Rubik's Cube, and Aamir was quite enthusiastic about the contest. He recalled, “I’m thinking I will time him and I’ll match it or something,” and mentioned that while it took him 2 minutes and 40 seconds to complete the puzzle, Aamir, on the other hand, solved it in a remarkable 55 seconds.He added, “He’s good, he’s very smart.”

More about Ali Fazal’s character in 3 Idiots

Ali Fazal portrayed the character Joy Lobo in 3 Idiots, a student passionate about machines whose project faces rejection from Dr. Viru Sahastrabuddhe, played by Boman Irani. Additionally, Ali shared that his shirt was damaged during one of the film's tragic scenes, and the makers stitched it back together and returned it to him. The movie, released in 2009, was a huge success.

ALSO READ: Ali Fazal recalls Aamir Khan solving Rubik's cube in just 55 seconds during 3 Idiots; says 'he’s very smart'